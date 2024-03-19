FIRST LOOK: New Mt. Charleston Lodge, new rendition of iconic landmark

MT. CHARLESTON, Nev. (KTNV) — We are getting a unique look at the future Mount Charleston Lodge, which we have been missing for nearly three years.

If you didn't know, the iconic place to visit up on the mountain burned down in 2021.

We sent Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller with the architect who gave us a look at the new renderings for the project.

Area visitors are looking forward to a new lodge.

The lodge that once stood here since the 60s burned down in 2021. Jorge Manon tells us a new one will add to the experience on the mountain.

"We just love it, it is really nice up here...it would be great, a place after you taken the scenery, after you enjoy the snow, go there and have lunch."

Here is your first look at the 3D renderings of the future Mt. Charleston lodge, provided to our station for this story.

The iconic getaway will will have 25,000 square feet of space, expansive outdoor decks with mountain views, a restaurant, multiple bars and a fireplace.

There will also be a private area for weddings and events...Also a lot more parking.

We caught up with the architect behind the project, Paul Steelman from Steelman Partners. He says there will be a lot of upgrades.

"A new improved, fantastic location, great seating, a wonderful historic fireplace."

Steelman has completed major projects around the world. Most recently in Korea, finishing a major resort called Inspire Korea, locally—the group is behind the designs at Circa and Resorts World.

JOE MOELLER: You have all these huge properties and then you have the little lodge, but you are excited about it?

PAUL STEELMAN: I get excited about the projects that are signature projects like the lodge.

People come to the mountain to create memories and enjoy the wildlife and the different scenery far removed from the bright lights of Las Vegas. Steelman says the new lodge will be a place to create even more.

STEELMAN: There is a bar build out there, i think the deck weddings will be incredible, you getting married?

MOELLER, through laughter: No, not anytime soon.

The lodge is under the same ownership as Ellis Island Hotel and Casino right off the strip.

Steelman says they expect to finish documentation for the project by august.

For visitors like Manon.. He thinks it'll attract attracts a lot more people.

MANON: It would be great to let tourists on the strip know this is here.

They expect to break ground in the first half of 2025.