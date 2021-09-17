Mount Charleston Lodge engulfed in flames, no access to Mary Jane Falls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A piece of Las Vegas history has gone up in flames this morning as the Mount Charleston Lodge was engulfed in fire.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the fire at 5375 Kyle Canyon Rd in a tweet at 5:51 a.m.

The agency says there is currently no access to Mary Jane Falls and the lodge area of the mountain.

13 Action News has received videos of the fire:

THIS JUST IN: Video of the amount Charleston Lodge on fire this morning. https://t.co/o25B8jaPYh pic.twitter.com/wHr1erT08R — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) September 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

