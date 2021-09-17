Watch
Mount Charleston Lodge engulfed in flames, no access to Mary Jane Falls

Shelly Finn
Posted at 6:35 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:36:39-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A piece of Las Vegas history has gone up in flames this morning as the Mount Charleston Lodge was engulfed in fire.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the fire at 5375 Kyle Canyon Rd in a tweet at 5:51 a.m.

The agency says there is currently no access to Mary Jane Falls and the lodge area of the mountain.

13 Action News has received videos of the fire:

Expect delays Use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

