Neighbors confident Mount Charleston Lodge will come alive again after 'total loss' fire

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — A heartbreaking loss as flames burned down an iconic piece of history. After a fire that no one expected to see early Friday morning, firefighters say the Lodge at Mt. Charleston is a “total loss.”

"It was terrifying because we’ve had some dramatic fires up here,” said Eric Tumbleson. He owns a family cabin by the Lodge.

“When I hear something 400 yards away from my house is in a raging fire, that’s pretty terrifying," he said. "My first thoughts were, 'We better get up there.'”

Tumbleson says the Lodge was a gathering place for so many, filled with warm memories.

“Just was taking selfies last weekend with my son in there right by the fireplace. We love to take selfies and cool pictures,” he said. "Just last weekend."

Tumbleson says firefighters did a great job keeping the fire from spreading and is confident the Lodge would be rebuilt again.

“I’m just looking forward to what they’re going to do next,” he said.

Ellis Island Hotel and Casino, which owns the Lodge, says it plans on rebuilding it.

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.