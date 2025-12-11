Construction on historic Huntridge Theater could begin as early as next year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction on the Huntridge Theater could begin as early as next year, according to developer J Dapper.

In 2021, Dapper Companies bought the property for $4 million with plans to bring the historic property back to life.

There have been a few obstacles that are slowing down progress on those plans. The main issue affecting the property, located at East Charleston and Maryland Parkway, was a 54-foot cell phone tower. Dapper filed a lawsuit against telecommunication companies Crown Castle and AT&T to relocate the tower.

SEPTEMBER 2024: Huntridge Theater renovations on hold, owner files lawsuit to restart project

Huntridge Theater renovations on hold, owner files lawsuit to restart project

On Wednesday, Dapper told the Historic Preservation Commission the lawsuit isn't completely settled but there is no pending litigation.

"We're in contact with the group that operates the cell tower. They're called Crown Castle and they are a vendor of AT&T. There is a very good chance that they will be moving the cell tower into the corner of the property," Dapper said. "They would have to construct a new cell tower and we would have to work with the city in order to obtain an approval to be able to do that. We're in the very final stages of confirming that they want to move forward, construct a new cell tower, and be at the back of the property for a very long time."

Dapper said Gensler has completed their plans for the project, which are ready to turn in to the city and changes have been made since his last update, mainly due to requests from local groups that may use the space once it opens.

"We've been in talks with lots of great local organizations that are in the arts and theater space, both theater and then some that are musically-oriented. A new consultant was hired that specializes in both performing arts and. music and that consultant has made some recommendations to change some of the plans that we've created," Dapper explained. "We are right now evaluating whether or not to make some of the changes they recommended. It will take a little bit of time for us to make the changes to the plans."

Right now, the city is using part of the Huntridge property as they continue to make progress on the Charleston Storm Drain project. Dapper told commissioners that shouldn't affect their construction timeline, when they are ready to move forward.

"The city approached me and asked if they could use the parking lot of staging and setting up. They're utilizing the parking lot right now for that large project," Dapper said. "Right now, that is a month-to-month agreement. They want to be there for two years. They know they can't be there quite that long. So we have an ability to give them notice at any time during that period and say hey, we need you to get off the property. We're going to start construction."

APRIL 2023: Huntridge Theater set to be relit for the first time in nearly two decades

Iconic Las Vegas theater in downtown set to relit

So when will they break ground and start construction?

"I'd love to say okay, we're going to break ground by this month of next year but the first thing we have to do is complete the set of plans. We have to make sure that the plans work for the entire body and group of people that could be operating in the theater and then make sure the proper funding is in place," Dapper said. "I would say that there's a very good chance that we'll hopefully break ground next year."

Commissioners asked Dapper how long construction would take once the project is underway.

"I broke ground on Mission Linen, which is in the Arts District where the Evel Knievel Museum is going and we've got a couple other great tenants going in and that project will be very close to. completed by February. It took about 13 to 14 months to complete," Dapper said. "I would say it's about the same size and scope as this project. And so, I would say that from the start of construction to completion, it'll take somewhere between 14 and 16 months."

The Huntridge Theater opened near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway in 1944. It was operated by the Commonwealth Theater Company of Las Vegas. It was then taken over by the Huntridge Theater Company of Las Vegas in 1951, which was partially owned by actresses Loretta Young and Irene Dunne. The theater also was the first desegregated theater in Las Vegas.

The venue was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993 and closed its doors on July 31, 2004.