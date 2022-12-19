Construction near LAS could slow holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday travel week is underway! New research from Trip Advisor shows six out of ten Americans plan to travel the week of Christmas. The busiest days are expected to be Dec. 22, 23, 26 and Dec. 30.

Las Vegas also came in third on the Top 10 Holiday Travel Destinations list.

If you’re hoping to get ahead of the travel crowds by flying Monday or Tuesday, there are some other factors that could slow you down.

Officials at LAS say overnight construction projects leading to the airport connector tunnel may slow traffic on Monday and Tuesday.

Dec. 18 through Dec. 19, the 215 eastbound exit to the Airport Connector Tunnel (Exit 10) will be reduced to one lane.

Dec. 19 though Dec. 20, the 215 westbound exit to the Airport Connector Tunnel (Exit 10) and Warm Springs ramp will be closed. Detour signs will help you get around the closure.

Travel like a PRO! Check our Twitter page BEFORE heading to the airport. This week's travel tips: pic.twitter.com/njI1OWTGRd — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) December 15, 2022

Terminal 1 long-term parking will likely fill up fast, so consider parking at Terminal 3 and taking a tram to connect to Terminal 1.