Construction jobs showed a drop in late 2025. How are locals impacted in the industry?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We see it everyday, construction on our roads, homes, casinos and more all over our valley.

Despite all the projects, the number of construction jobs are actually dropping, so I took a look at how this is impacting locals in that industry.

“It does make sense, I just personally have not felt the effects of that, I have not felt that in my industry per se," said Dany Bwinika who works in the field locally. “I work with construction workers and equipment manufacturers.”

I caught up with him at the World of Concrete convention in town at the Convention Center.

Even though Dany might not feel a direct impact, he says he sees changes.

“This industry comes with ebbs and flows," said Bwinika.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, known as DETR, releases job reports showing employment levels statewide, by metro area and by industry.

The numbers in 2025 show a tale of two sides.

According to those numbers, January - May 2025 saw either an increase in construction jobs statewide and locally, or a very slight decrease compared to job data from the same time in 2024.

Starting in Summer from June to November 2025, those numbers significantly decreased.

In November 2025, there were 7,000 fewer construction jobs in our valley compared to November 2024.

“The decline in Nevada was certainly more significant in the overall decline that we saw across the United States, and yes we are concerned about that," said Applied Analysis Principal Analyst Jeremy Aguero. “Also, sort of buried in that data is the reduction of the number of hours per construction-related employee; those dropped by a little less than 2 hours per employee, so that also means that construction workers who are working are getting a few less hours a little less overtime.”

He tells me there are several factors leading to this decline.

Aguero says it all comes down to the number of projects available; if there are fewer projects, then there are fewer jobs.

He says fewer homes are being built, large projects have been completed, there are immigration concerns and several other reasons leading to the decline.

“You know you had project after project, huge infrastructure projects taking place," said Aguero.

Plus, legislation didn't pass to bring movie studios to town, which some workers were counting on to jump-start job growth at the beginning of 2026.

However, Aguero says there are still jobs now, like projects on the new Athletics Ballpark and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

He says maintenance for all properties in Las Vegas, including casinos and entertainment venues, is always ongoing. He believes there will also be more opportunities in the future.

“In Nevada, we have over $30 Billion worth of projects that are planned, proposed or under construction," said Aguero.

He tells me that there's a large number of older workers ready for retirement, paving the way for a new generation in construction, which can open up more opportunities.

As for Bwinika, he's optimistic about the future.

“There’s always something to be built," said Bwinika.

Locals tell me they hope this trend doesn't continue this year and that more jobs will be made available.