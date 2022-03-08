Construction begins on new apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction of a new apartment building in downtown Las Vegas began on Monday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman joined local leaders, including Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, to celebrate the groundbreaking on a second shareDOWNTOWN apartment complex.

The new complex is located on the southeast corner of Stewart Avenue and 11th Street. When finished, the four-story complex will have 84 one-bedroom apartment units available.

Goodman thanked developer Sam Cherry for "sharing the vision of a thriving urban core" for Las Vegas. At the event, the mayor said she tossed commemorative poker chips into the foundation so she and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, will "be forever a part of this project."

KTNV Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz attend a groundbreaking celebration as construction begins on a new apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Both Goodmans have been committed to a long-term redevelopment and revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and the city's Arts District.

Great to be at the groundbreaking for the launch of @shareDOWNTOWN’s second residential community. Thank you Sam Cherry for sharing the vision of a thriving urban core. I tossed in one of my & @OscarBGoodmanLV’s poker chips into the foundation to be forever a part of this project pic.twitter.com/81jBmXs8hm — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) March 7, 2022

Cherry says his company aims to be part of that vision through projects like shareDOWNTOWN that "reinvent living in downtown Las Vegas."

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year. Developers estimate properties will be ready for lease starting in January of 2023.

The first shareDOWNTOWN complex opened in the Arts District in 2020 and was leased within six months, according to Cherry Development.