The power couple shaping Las Vegas for nearly a quarter century

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — They are the married mayors who have shaped the city of Las Vegas for nearly a quarter of a century. Oscar and Carolyn Goodman have both worked tirelessly to take Las Vegas to the next level. The dream began in 1999. Tricia Kean looks back at both their contributions.

"You're wearing the same suit," says Tricia, looking at the Oscar and Carolyn Goodman bobbleheads.

"I only have two," says Oscar. "Oh my gosh, look what I've got on," says Carolyn. "Oh boy, I could tell you one thing, we're not scamming anybody because we don't have two cents to buy new clothes," says Oscar.

POWER DUO

Meet the Goodmans! Still having fun and never a dull moment with this married couple. These Goodmans are the Goodmans, Oscar and Caroyln. The Las Vegas mayoral power duo.

Immortalized in bobble heads and casino coins, fixtures in our city. She with her hot hunks, he with Oscar's Angels, the beautiful showgirls always by his side.

Don't forget about his legendary martini in hand. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is one of Las Vegas's most popular and colorful mayors in the city's 116 year history. Even hitting the silver screen playing himself in the movie Casino.

The former mayor was always reaching for the stars. His vision as mayor tranformed Las Vegas into a world class city.

"There were three three things I wanted to accomplish. One, I wanted to have academic medicine... The second thing I knew we had to have was great culture... and the third thing a major league city needs are major league sports," says Oscar.

DREAM REALIZED

That dream now realized with a bustling and booming downtown. Oscar and his wife, current Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman are both credited with downtown's transformation.

"At the time before he was elected mayor, downtown was riddled with filth and crime and prostitution, boarded up housing. No investment in anything and absolutely no culture whatsoever," says Carolyn.

The progression downtown, since Oscar's tenure as mayor and Carolyn's work into 2022, has left even Oscar awestruck.

"I mean, I didn't even know what was happening. Carolyn took me for a ride in the downtown, and she shows me these new apartment complexes at Symphony Park. I didn't even know where they were going up," says Oscar.

The Goodman's have made their mark of Southern Nevada like few couples have. Carolyn Goodman founded The Meadows School, a college prep school in Summerlin.

The Goodman's have had a hand in bringing and building; the new city hall, the North Premium Oultets shopping mall, along with the World Market Center. a 5-million square foot showcase for the home and hospitality, furnishing industry, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Heatlth, the IRS building and they're the force behind two only-in-Vegas spots; The Mob Museum and Oscar's Steakhouse, all downtown.

DEFENDING MOBSTERS

For Oscar Goodman, the road to becoming mayor was an intentional dream that started after defending top mobsters like Meyer Lansky, Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal and Tony Spilotro.

"I'm going to try to keep the system honest from the inside instead of the outside, which I've been doing. They said, what do you mean dad. I said, I think I'm going to run for mayor... Carolyn abstained and the four children voted for it and nothing against me. I said, why? They said dad, there's no way you can win. I said, if I'm going to run, I'm going to win," says Oscar.

"To be perfectly honest, I really thought he'd do a great job and I never thought he would get it. He was confident. But it really was a wonderful time," says Carolyn.

The couple stumped for votes and voters knew Oscar when he came to the door.

"She comes to the door. She had these liitle pin curls in her hair. She says Sam, guess who's here. Sam, who was watching the ballgame, Who's here? The mafia lawyer," says Oscar.

So the mafia lawyer became mayor and by his second term, Mayor Goodman garnered 85-percent of the vote. He was popular, real, with a great sense of humor.

"I mean, I knew I couldn't run for a state office because I tried this case up in Carson City and they ran out of gin the second day. So I was going to be stuck down here in Las Vegas and I need my gin and a little bit of gin, a little bit of loving. That's all I need," says Oscar.

CAROLYN RUNS

But there was one more thing Goodman needed as he faced term limits. Someone to complete the vision. Enter his wife, Carolyn.

"I have one. This is my 11th year as mayor," says Carolyn.

Now with her own bobble head and character casino chips, the mayor's job was one the entire family begged her to do, more than a decade ago.

"They're going to stop everything dad's done and everything he's tried to get built or built. You have to run. I said, no, no, no, no, no, no. I am retired from everything here. No. So then they worked on him and he said, the reality, it's true. I have all these things that have begun, but there's so much more that needs to be done and we think alike. You need to file," says Carolyn.

Carolyn kept the dream alive.

"The very first, most important thing I have a spouse. Since taking over as mayor, always, always, number one is safety. You will never have anybody live, invest or participate in a place that isn't safe," says Carolyn.

GOODMAN LEGACY

When Mayor Carolyn Goodman leaves office in 2024, a quarter of a century reign of the Goodmans as Mayors of Las Vegas will come to an end. Both Goodmans are humble when it comes to talking about their legacy.

"I'm not a legacy person. I live off his legacy, is fine with me. I have the most wonderful children and family, and that's my legacy," says Carolyn.

"I don't go for legacies to be honest with you. I think the people who think in terms of legacies, they're washed up because they're saying what they did in the past. My life begins today and goes on tomorrow. That's how I look at life," says Oscar.

"So when people in the future, when they think of Oscar Goodman..." says Tricia. "I could care less," says Oscar. "Really?" says Tricia. "Yeah, that's the truth because I don't really care what most people have to say," says Oscar.

Tricia asked the Goodmans if any of their kids have aspirations to become mayor of the city of Las Vegas. They said absolutely not. They all live here, in great professions they all love.