LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dig It! Coffee celebrated its first day open at its new location on the first floor of the Molasky Corporate Center on City Parkway Monday.

They moved in and set up shop after nearly four years in the Arts District.

WATCH | Concerns continue amid Arts District construction as one former business celebrates opening at new location:

Concerns continue amid Arts District construction, former business celebrates opening new location

The area is now bustling with construction as the city works on residential and parking projects. The construction disturbance is a major factor in Dig It! Coffee’s decision to relocate.

“We love all our customers in the Arts District, and we were, of course, hoping that people would follow us here,” said manager Annika Burton. “On our first day, we had some familiar faces come in, which has been so fun to see some of our old customers from the neighborhood.”

Meanwhile, Dig It! Coffee’s old neighborhood is full of businesses dealing with heavy machinery and construction, and the $1 increase in parking that started in October.

The City of Las Vegas previously told Channel 13 they’re working to offer incentives to businesses as they work to build a new parking garage and other beautification projects in the Arts District.

But businesses like Koolville Tattoo rely on foot traffic and people being able to park easily and walk in for a quick tattoo or piercing.

“The construction is getting ridiculous. It’s nonstop,” said Ryan Figueroa, who works at the shop. "That dollar [parking] difference makes a huge difference for everybody that comes down here and parks.”

Other locals like Emily Jonasson told Channel 13, “I think it’s great that they’re [the city is] trying to expand, but I think the rate that they do it at can be very frustrating for locals.”

She and others in the community will get a chance to learn more about the plans for the Arts District when the city holds its next public meeting.

A spokesperson told Channel 13 there’s no firm date for that meeting just yet, but it’s a follow-up event, town hall-style, for locals to weigh in.

“I’m glad they’re finally listening to us,” Jonasson said. She hopes this construction leads to less congestion and more incentive to venture down to the artistic and cultural hub downtown.

Businesses like Dig It! Coffee say they feel lucky to be able to pick back up where they left off before they left their original location.

They hope to expand beyond the nine employees they have now. You can visit them from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.