Community outcry leads to citation of Las Vegas man who sprayed cats with insecticide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man caught on camera spraying cats with an insecticide in Las Vegas has been cited after an investigation, the City of Las Vegas tells Channel 13.

We first told you about this incident on Friday after video began circulating on social media and sparked outcry in the community.

Channel 13 senior reporter Mary Kielar went to the spot where it happened, at an apartment complex on Pennwood Avenue, and heard from the man in the video firsthand:

Man caught on camera spraying cats with Raid in Las Vegas: 'I got afraid'

Johan De Beer claimed he already had a can of Raid in his hand when he encountered a group of cats outside his apartment, and one of them hissed at him.

"I got afraid and I sprayed at the cat," he told Kielar.

WATCH | Video shared with Channel 13 shows the moment caught on camera:

[RAW VIDEO] Man spraying cats with insecticide in Las Vegas

We've since followed up with the City of Las Vegas to find out what came of the Animal Protection Services investigation. In an email to Channel 13, a spokesperson wrote that APS "met with the member of the public who made the report and the individual in the video."

"The individual observed in the video was issued citations for [municipal code] 7.32.030 (Poisoning) and 7.32.130 (Sustenance Deprivation)," the spokesperson told us.

Both citations are for misdemeanors. De Beer could face a fine up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail for each violation. It will be up to a municipal court judge to determine the outcome, Channel 13 was told. It's not uncommon for cases like this to end up with plea agreements, the city spokesperson added.

If you have an issue or story idea you'd like Mary Kielar to look into, reach out to her by email at mary.kielar@ktnv.com or click the banner below to send her a note.