Community invited to candlelight vigil for fallen LVMPD Officer Austin Abdelnabi

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil has been planned to honor fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Austin Abdelnabi as the community continues to rally around his family.

The Injured Police Officers Fund announced it will host the vigil on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at Police Memorial Park, located at 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas. Community members are invited to attend to honor Officer Abdelnabi's life and show support for his wife, family and fellow officers.

WATCH | Procession held for Abdelnabi:

Procession held for fallen Las Vegas police officer

The organization has also established the only officially approved fundraiser to benefit Officer Abdelnabi's family. Community members wishing to help can make monetary donations through the IPOF, which says contributions made through its official channels will go directly to Officer Abdelnabi's family.

In addition, a fundraiser is being planned at Nevada Coin Mart, which has historically partnered with the IPOF to support the families of fallen law enforcement officers. Organizers said additional details about that fundraiser will be announced in the coming days.

In a statement, the IPOF called Officer Abdelnabi "a son, a loved one, a friend, and a guardian of our community," adding that his service and sacrifice "will never be forgotten."

Sheriff Kevin McMahill held a press conference Wednesday, providing additional details about Abdelnabi and the incident: