Climate scientists calling for urgent global action as Las Vegas experiences hottest summer on record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One year after the world experienced its hottest year on record, 2024 is shaping up to top it.

Even though the Las Vegas valley saw its coldest morning of an otherwise mild fall in the valley Tuesday, climate scientists say globally, ambitious climate action is more urgent than ever.

It comes as the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration released its annual Arctic report card.

It found the Arctic continues to warm at a faster rate than the global average with the Arctic tundra's transformation from carbon sink to carbon source increasing winter precipitation and the decline of previously large inland caribou herds.

A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases, meaning that trend is reversing in the Arctic.

Las Vegas alone experienced its hottest summer ever in 2024, breaking several records, with the fall moving in a warmer-than-normal direction.

Climate Central says that this July's heatwave is gonna happen five times more frequently than if we didn't have any human-induced carbon emissions, leading scientists to strongly urge more action to address climate change.

