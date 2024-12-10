Chilly and Sunny with Some North Breezes. Near-Average Chill the Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wake-up temperatures range from the low 30s to the low 40s around Las Vegas. In some areas, north breezes at 10-20 mph make it feel as cold as the upper 20s.

Daytime highs will reach the mid 50s and gusts will taper to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight through Wednesday morning dips back to the mid 30s with calm winds and a partly cloudy sky.

Thicker high clouds Wednesday (56°) and Thursday (59°) with light winds and nighttime lows in the upper 30s. This chilly stretch is actually near-average for mid-December.

A climb to the low 60s this weekend, as well as early next week. Milder highs in the mid 60s look likely in the week leading up to Christmas, alongside more clouds and a few scattered light showers. Las Vegas hasn't seen measurable rain at the airport since July.