LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County's annual Christmas tree lighting honored UNLV.

Clark County officials said the lighting "honored the lives of the victims lost" at UNLV by lighting the tree red.

Officials say there was also a moment of silence.

The annual event started around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the outdoor amphitheater at the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

