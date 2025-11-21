Clark County School District sees significant graduation rate increase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District achieved an 86.6% four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2025, marking a five percentage point increase from the previous year's 81.5% rate.

"We know what that means when they have a diploma, they can go directly into the workforce, they can go on to college and career, they can go into higher education, and so I'm very proud," CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said.

"The work that all of our educators, our principals, our students themselves, right, they're the ones that have gained the knowledge and make sure they cross the finish line, family involvement and all of our partners to make sure that lifting up our students is part of this an important part as well."

Ebert attributed the improvement to strategic investments made during the 2023 Legislative Session.

"This jump in the graduation rate, along with increases in academic achievement Districtwide on the Nevada Report Card, shows that high-quality instructional materials, focused professional development, and excellent educators are producing results," Ebert said.

"These academic gains are a result of investments made during the 2023 Legislative Session. Thank you to Governor Lombardo and the Nevada Legislature for putting education first."

RELATED | Help plan CCSD's future with new survey to make it the next 'Destination District'

The Class of 2025 produced 23,443 graduates, with every student demographic showing improvement. Students eligible for special education saw the largest increase at 9.7%, followed by English Learners at 9.5% and Black/African American students at 8.9%. Hispanic/Latino students improved by 5.8%, Title I students by 6.8% and students with two or more races by 5.4%.

Ebert celebrated the achievement by visiting Cheyenne High School, which saw its graduation rate jump from 80.84% to 88.04% — a 7.2% increase.

The district also saw growth in College and Career Ready diploma recipients. In 2024-2025, 7,011 students earned the CCR diploma compared to 6,000 the previous year, representing nearly 30% of CCSD graduates.

To earn a CCR diploma, students must complete 24 credit units with a minimum 3.25 GPA, take the Civics Assessment and ACT, and fulfill additional coursework and endorsement requirements.

Two-thirds of CCSD high schools achieved graduation rates of 90% or higher, with five schools recording perfect 100% graduation rates: Burk Horizon High School, College of Southern Nevada High School East, College of Southern Nevada High School West, Sandy Valley High School, and Veterans Tribute Career and Technical Academy.