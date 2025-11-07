Help plan CCSD's future with new survey to make it the next 'Destination District'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is asking for your input on their long-term vision aiming to create a "destination district."

A new survey open from Nov. 7 through Nov. 26 is collecting thoughts from anyone in the community from students, parents, employees and community members wanting to share their voice.

“The goal for CCSD’s next phase is simple but powerful: to make CCSD the Destination District — where every student, employee, and family chooses to belong because they believe in what’s possible,” said CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

“I invite every member of our community to take this survey, whether or not they have a direct connection to our schools. Every voice and every experience matters as we work together to make CCSD the Destination District.”

The survey takes about five minutes. All responses are anonymous.

Upon completing the survey, CCSD says the feedback will be collected and shared at the next State of the Schools event. Later this winter the district will also roll out Community Dream Sessions which will be supported by themes from the survey.

Data from the survey will go towards a new strategic plan set to launch in 2026.

To take the survey, visit WeAreCCSD.net/Destination.