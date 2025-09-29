Clark County School District considers 30-minute later start times for all schools

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District leaders are considering shifting all school start times forward 30 minutes beginning the 2026-27 school year, and they want community input before making the decision.

The district has launched a three-minute survey asking parents, students, staff and community members to weigh in on how the change could impact students' sleep, mental health and physical health. The survey remains open until October 17.

For families like Jayden Moore's, the change would be welcome. Moore's 14-year-old daughter is a freshman who must be in class before the 7 a.m. bell, requiring the family to wake up before sunrise each morning.

"They definitely would like a little later, everyone would like not to have to wake up so early just to go to school," Moore said.

Melissa Taylor agrees the later start time would benefit most families.

"That would probably be better for most people. Yeah, I think that would be a great idea," Taylor said.

Students also expressed enthusiasm for the potential change. Nathan Haas believes he would have more energy at school, while middle schooler Serge Jankovic said his current 6 a.m. wake-up call leaves him feeling tired in class.

"If it does start 30 minutes later, that would be a great change in my life," Jankovic said. "I would have more energy."

CCSD officials point to research showing later start times could help reduce stress and anxiety among students while leading to improved sleep quality and overall emotional well-being.

However, not all parents support the proposal. Some community members have raised concerns on social media about potential negative consequences.

One parent commented that later start times don't work, stating that "absenteeism increases, kids just stay up later and are no more prepared than if they woke up early and some might argue even worse."

Another parent added concerns about the broader impact: "Pushing all activities back to later isn't going to help the situation. Teens will stay up later. Teachers stay later at school."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

