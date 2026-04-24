Clark County School Board votes to close Goodsprings Elementary, Nevada's longest-operating school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School Board voted tonight to close Goodsprings Elementary, Nevada's longest-operating school — a story we first told you about earlier this month.

The 113-year-old school, located about 30 minutes outside Las Vegas, has just two students this year. District leaders said moving them to Sandy Valley will offer more peer interaction, activities, and alignment with existing feeder patterns.

Education Nevada's longest-operating school faces closure after more than a century Justin Hinton

The closure will free up about $1 million in rural funding for other schools. Transportation costs will not change, and both staff members have new jobs in the district.

Many with close ties to the school voiced concerns about safety on long bus rides and suggested keeping the building as an overflow or magnet campus.

"I am deeply saddened that we're facing closure. If you vote to close our school, we implore that you do everything possible to preserve it as a rural school museum," a community member said.

The district plans to repurpose the building for community use, with interest from Clark County, the library district, and the Goodsprings Historical Society.

A legacy celebration is set for May 2. The last day of classes is May 21.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.