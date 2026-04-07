Nevada's longest-operating school faces closure after more than a century

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Goodsprings Elementary School, Nevada's longest-operating educational institution, could soon close its doors after trustees vote on the proposal at their April 23 meeting.

Located about 30 minutes outside Las Vegas, the historic school currently serves just two students with two staff members. Clark County School District leaders say closing the facility would make the National Registry of Historic Places building more accessible to the community while providing better educational opportunities for the remaining students.

The closure would align with existing district boundaries, as middle and high school students in the area already attend Sandy Valley schools. If approved, the elementary students would be rezoned to Sandy Valley beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

"This change strengthens our feeder alignment and provides access to peer interaction and collaboration that a single-student environment simply cannot offer," district officials explained.

Financial Impact

The move is part of CCSD's broader facilities evaluation under its "Building Brighter Futures" master plan.

It's something Justin Hinton has reported on before. Just last week, he told us about the more than 40 community listening sessions to collect input on the master plan:

Community listening sessions set to begin for CCSD's facilities master plan

Chief of Facilities Brandon McLaughlin outlined the financial benefits:

"The rural allocation for Goodsprings is approximately $1 million. By reallocating those funds, we'll see an incremental increase in per-pupil funding across our other 289,000 students while more efficiently serving the remaining students at Sandy Valley, which already receives rural school funding."

Transportation costs will remain neutral since students can use existing Sandy Valley bus routes, and both current staff members have accepted positions elsewhere within the district.

Honoring History

Despite the closure, CCSD plans to preserve the school's legacy.

"We are proud that Goodsprings Elementary School is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places," McLaughlin said. "We look forward to working with Clark County to ensure the building's use and function remain a direct part of the Goodsprings community."

If approved, the district will host a celebration of the school's history on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The final day of classes is scheduled for May 21, 2026.

If you have questions or concerns surrounding education here in the valley — whether it's with CCSD schools, private and charter schools, or local colleges — you can reach out to Justin by sending him an email at Justin.Hinton@KTNV.com or by clicking on the banner below: