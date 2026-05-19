Clark County renames Cesar Chavez Park after sexual abuse allegations against labor rights leader

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A park in the east Las Vegas Valley will no longer bear the name of Cesar Chavez after a unanimous Clark County Commission vote on Tuesday morning.

Chavez's legacy as an icon of the farm workers' rights movement has been tarnished by recent allegations that he preyed on young women in the labor movement, including Dolores Huerta, with whom he co-founded the organization now known as the United Farm Workers of America.

Cesar Chavez Park, located on Redwick Drive between Owens and Washington avenues, will now be called Mariachi Park.

"The new name reflects the neighborhood's deep cultural roots and honors its long-standing traditions," Clark County officials wrote in a news release announcing the change.

MARCH 2026 | Mary Kielar reports on Dolores Huerta's allegations against Cesar Chavez:

'My silence ends here' : Dolores Huerta says she was sexually abused by Cesar Chavez

Huerta is among several women who recently came forward with allegations that they were manipulated or pressured into having sex with Chavez. Some of the women were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

The allegations have led organizations across the country to pull back on involvement in celebrations of Cesar Chavez and to the widespread renaming of public parks, buildings and community centers.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom is expected to hold a community event to unveil the park's new signage on Saturday, May 23.

"Mariachi Park reflects the shared history between Mexico and Las Vegas and honors the generations who helped shape this community," Segerblom stated on Tuesday. "It also celebrates the growth of mariachi programs in our East Las Vegas schools and the students and educators who have kept this vibrant tradition alive."

