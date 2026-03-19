NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dolores Huerta is known for her activism and fighting for people's rights and needs.

But on Wednesday, she revealed allegations she said she'd been keeping a secret for 60 years. Allegations of sexual abuse by farmworker rights and labor advocate Cesar Chavez.

WATCH| Mary Kielar reports the latest on allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of farmworker rights and labor advocate Cesar Chavez

'My silence ends here' : Dolores Huerta says she was sexually abused by Cesar Chavez

"I have kept this secret long enough. My silence ends here," she said.

Huerta went on to detail the allegations against Chavez, a man who was both her boss and someone she admired in the fight for farmworker rights.

She described two encounters, and said in the first instance, "I was manipulated and pressured into having sex with him, and I didn’t feel I could say no." Then said the second time was "against my will, and in an environment where I felt trapped."

Huerta said she had two children as a result of those encounters. She said, "I chose to keep my pregnancies secret and, after the children were born, I arranged for them to be raised by other families that could give them stable lives." Huerta explained she has strong relationships with both of them now, and added they're also close to her other children.

She also said, "I am telling my story because the New York Times has indicated that I was not the only one — there were others. Women are coming forward, sharing that they were sexually abused and assaulted by Cesar when they were girls and teenagers."

Here's what the family of Cesar Chavez said in response to the allegations:

Our family is shocked and saddened to learn of news that our father, Cesar Chavez, engaged in sexual impropriety with women and minors nearly 50 years ago. As a family steeped in the values of equity and justice, we honor the voices of those who feel unheard and who report sexual abuse. This is deeply painful to our family. We hope these matters are approached thoughtfully and fairly. We ask for understanding and privacy as we continue to process this difficult information. As family members, we also carry our own memories of the person we knew. Someone whose life included work and contributions that matter deeply to many people. We will process and be responsive to the experiences of others as we hold cherished memories of our father. We hope that these conversations are approached with care, fairness, and compassion for everyone involved.



Organizations across the country are now opting to pull back on their involvement in celebrations for Cesar Chavez Day, which is typically observed at the end of March.

Last April, Channel 13 was there as the Dolores Huerta Resource Center opened in North Las Vegas.

Ahead of the opening last year, the city's Director of Community Services and Engagement, Will Ramos, said Huerta is "a pillar of hope," and the center would be meant for helping people and meeting their unique needs.

He added, "The goal here is to look at an individual, and their unique needs and service those needs holistically."

