LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday night, locals will have the chance to hear important community updates and discuss a number of topics with the people who have the power to make change.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan has the details:

Clark County officials, LVMPD team up to hear locals' concerns at First Tuesday Town Hall

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they want to hear from you at the First Tuesday Town Hall.

WATCH | The town hall comes just weeks after I asked Segerblom about residents' concerns regarding the unhoused population on the east side and construction on the Flamingo Wash:

Phase one of Flamingo Wash storm drain construction project complete

Last month, Clark County officials gave us an update on the multi-million dollar improvement project at the wash. Channel 13 previously reported that, as construction began last May, crews began clearing the wash and displaced dozens of unhoused individuals. Residents told us they quickly noticed an increase in unhoused individuals in the surrounding neighborhoods, with some claiming there had been multiple break-ins in the area.

Commissioner Segerblom had urged residents to take their concerns directly to his office. When I asked him about whether anyone else had done so as construction continued, or whether there had been improvement in the area, he said that they'd handled the initial influx of those experiencing homelessness. He also said they'd be able to hear residents' concerns further at Tuesday night's town hall.

There was an initial influx into the neighborhoods. I think we've handled that. July 7th, we're having another neighborhood meeting so we can talk about this completion and where we go next, but it has been a huge problem in this neighborhood, so we're hopeful that this will be the start of an improvement. Commissioner Tick Segerblom

Nearly 60 unhoused individuals were removed from the wash last year. Outreach teams said they helped at least two people find permanent housing, and HELP of Southern Nevada says they're continuing to offer resources to those impacted.

"We tracked where they went and, yes, they did go to various other locations to be homeless," said Louis Lacey, Director of Homeless Response Teams with HELP. "And we just kind of followed them wherever they go and continue to offer services. We know that every year individuals lose their life due to flooding and flash flooding in the storm drains. So this construction project is definitely needed."

Lacey says water is crucial for individuals experiencing homelessness during these hot summer months.

If you're in a position to give, HELP is currently accepting donations through its H2O Water Drive, which continues through September. Donations of bottled water can be taken to HELP’s Framing Hope Warehouse at 1600 E. Flamingo Road, Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The First Tuesday Town Hall is taking place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Clark County Library at 1401 E. Flamingo Road.