LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials gave an update on the multi-million dollar, two-phase storm drain construction project taking place off E Flamingo Road.

WATCH | We've been following the project since it was announced, and here's the latest on the progress being made:

Phase one of Flamingo Wash storm drain construction project complete

Phase one, a $14 million project that's just been completed at the Flamingo Wash between Maryland Parkway and Cambridge Road, included the installation of a security fence around the site and reinforced concrete to improve flood protection.

When work first began at the Flamingo Wash last year, crews cleared the area, displacing unhoused individuals who lived in the wash.

Residents reported an increase in crime in the area as construction began, with some claiming there had been break-ins at their homes.

Commissioner Tick Segerblom had urged residents who were experiencing similar issues to contact his office directly, and had this to say on the subject a year later.

"There was an initial influx into the neighborhoods. I think we've handled that," Segerblom said. "July 7, we're having another neighborhood meeting so we can talk about this completion and where we go next. But it [has] been a huge problem in this neighborhood. So we're hopeful that this will be the start of an improvement."

The second phase of the project, which will include improvements from University Center to Palos Verdes, is expected to start construction in November and will take approximately nine months to complete. The construction cost will be approximately $10.6 million.