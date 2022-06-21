Clark County officials approve short-term rentals with regulations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners discussed the regulation of short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County on Tuesday.

Commissioners discussed requirements relating to occupancy, minimum stays, distance separation, and the responsibilities of short-term rental operators.

Commissioners just approved an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals in unincorporated #ClarkCounty. The ordinance was prompted by the Nevada Legislature, which mandated the County allow short-term rentals like @Airbnb and @vrbo.



Commissioners approved an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals in unincorporated Clark County. The short-term rental ordinance passed includes the following provisions:

Prohibits more than one short-term rental within 1,000 feet of each other.

Hosts must allow the County to inspect the residential units without advance notice.

Allow misdemeanor citations for violations of this ordinance, thus opening the possibility of criminal liability for issues as minor as the placement of trash.

Clark County said they will manage a 24-hour hotline to assist with public response and enforcement of the short-term rental ordinance. Operators of the rentals will have to have a representative that can respond to any issue within 30 minutes.

Airbnb issued a statement on Tuesday after Clark County Commissioners passed new rules that will limit the number of accommodations available to visitors to the region and make it harder for Clark County residents to share their homes.

“From the start, Hosts on Airbnb have offered to work with Clark County Commissioners on rules that allow regular people to share their homes to earn extra income and to support the region’s tourism economy, both of these are needed now more than ever as residents continue to navigate economic headwinds,” said John Choi, Airbnb’s Head of US West Public Policy. “Today Clark County commissioners passed new rules that are stricter than what is required by state law and will take money out of the pockets of Nevada residents and the local tourism economy." Airbnb

Choi continued, "Short-term rentals have been a lifeline for residents who rely on the income to make ends meet and for travelers looking for safe, comfortable accommodations that offer more space and control over their environment. Now is the time for the tourism sector to work together to bolster Clark County’s economy and hospitality industry."

