LIVE: Clark County hosts town hall meeting and public workshop on short-term rentals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A town hall meeting is scheduled to hear public input on Nevada's state mandate for Clark County to regulate short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m hosted by Clark County Commissioner Ross Miller.

The conversation about short-term rentals is critical, according to Commisioners Miller and Justin Jones, as they are currently illegal in unincorporated Clark County.

"Short-term rentals have been illegal in unincorporated Clark County. That all changes on July 1st, when we must have an ordinance in place regulating them," Jones said. "It's important for us to receive public feedback so that we have a good understanding of how far residents want us to go in regulating them."

The first step in that transition was the survey, followed by town hall meetings. The public is invited to attend in-person at the Commission Chambers in the Clark County Government Center at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas. Commissioner Miller will be joined by staff representatives of Business License, Code Enforcement and Administrative Services and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Provided in the press release included the following email and link to learn more about A.B. 363 and provide input. Officials said there may be additional ways to provide input in the months ahead:



"This is an important issue for our residents and neighborhoods," said Commissioner Miller. "I encourage everyone with an interest in this topic to attend and weigh in or simply to watch."

Commissioner Jones will host a short-term rentals public workshop on Thursday, March 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Rd.

According to the release, there may be additional public meetings as well after considering the 5,811 survey responses.

After the meetings, government officials will develop an ordinance to regulate short-term rentals for presentation to the Clark County Commission. A.B. 363 establishes some of these limits as part of the mandate, including minimum distance separation between short-term rentals, proximity to resort hotels, limits on the number of occupants and number of permits a person may hold, the county said.