Clark County seeks residents input on short-term rental survey

LAS EVGAS (KTNV) — Short-term rentals such as Airbnb and VRBO are currently illegal in unincorporated Clark County. However, the passage of Assembly Bill 363 by the 2021 Nevada Legislature requires the county to enact an ordinance regulating short-term rentals by July 1.

Clark County has launched a survey regarding these types of rentals and they hope the results will help guide officials in creating the regulations.

AB363 places some of these limits as part of the mandate, including minimum distance separation between short-term rentals, proximity to resort hotels, limits on the number of occupants and number of permits a person may hold.

Because of the potential impact of short-term rentals on neighborhood quality of life, officials say the brief survey, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete, is important and urge County residents to take part. The survey is available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/survey.

The survey asks about respondents’ experience with and perception of short-term rentals in their neighborhood, as well as seeks community input on factors to consider in drafting the mandated ordinance.

The survey will be held open until the end of January.