Short-term rentals regulations debate continues in public information session

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The debate on whether short-term rentals should be allowed in Clark County continues in a public information session at the Windmill Library on Wednesday evening.

Commissioners have been ordered by the State to have an ordinance on short-term rental regulations by July 1. Currently, properties operating Air BnB or VRBO rentals are illegal in Clark County.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Windmill Library Theater, 7060 W. Windmill Lane.

Commissioners are asking the public to submit their concerns and questions in advance. Residents can send their comments to STRComments@ClarkCounty.gov.