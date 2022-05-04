Watch
Local News

Actions

Short-term rentals regulations debate continues in public information session

Illegal short-term rentals sign
KTNV
Short-term rentals could soon be legal, though heavily regulated in the Enterprise area of Clark County.
Illegal short-term rentals sign
Enterprise Map
Posted at 6:15 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 09:15:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The debate on whether short-term rentals should be allowed in Clark County continues in a public information session at the Windmill Library on Wednesday evening.

Commissioners have been ordered by the State to have an ordinance on short-term rental regulations by July 1. Currently, properties operating Air BnB or VRBO rentals are illegal in Clark County.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Windmill Library Theater, 7060 W. Windmill Lane.

Commissioners are asking the public to submit their concerns and questions in advance. Residents can send their comments to STRComments@ClarkCounty.gov.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH