Hosts cashing in on illegal short-term rentals in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on- the 2022 NFL Draft is coming to Las Vegas this week.

The event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors, but Clark County residents are concerned it could lead to more people trying to cash in by hosting illegal short-term rentals.

The Strip is in unincorporated Clark County where rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo are not allowed. A quick search on the app shows dozens of rentals a short distance from the Strip, though- going for $50 to over $300 a night. Some listings are specifically targeting draft fans in the title of the rental.

Two people told 13 Action News they host illegal short-term rentals in Clark County, but backed out of an on-camera interview for fears of retaliation. One of the hosts said he bought the home with plans to retire there eventually, but in the meantime, he’s making a profit.

Recently, a study by Compare the Market ranked Las Vegas as the best in the world when it comes to earnings for Airbnb hosts. It said the average monthly rent for an Airbnb is nearly $10,500, which is more than 550% more than a landlord would get for monthly private rent.

In a Clark County Commission meeting in March, neighbors of illegal short-term rentals said the parties have created headaches.

“The first party was late at night, drinking, people throwing stuff over the fences, lights all over the place, noise. It was a disaster,” said Marlen Hoesly, who lives in Winchester.

If you think your neighbor is renting out his or her home illegally, you can report the problem to the Clark County Response Office or submit an online request on the county’s website.

Airbnb sent this statement to 13 Action News:

We encourage Hosts to think carefully about their responsibilities. Hosting offers rich experiences, but it comes with a certain level of commitment. We provide guidance on ways to be a responsible Hosts on our Responsible Hosting page here [airbnb.com]. On that page, we provide information for Hosts on local regulations in Las Vegas here [airbnb.com].

In a matter of months, this could all change. Clark County Commissioners are working on legalizing and regulating short-term rentals by July 1.