Clark County moving forward with proposed settlement over Robert Telles harassment lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials are moving forward with a proposed settlement, which could settle their part in a federal lawsuit involving former public administrator Robert Telles.

It's been almost a year since several of Telles' coworkers filed a federal lawsuit against Telles and Clark County.

In the lawsuit, several women accuse Telles of "concerning behaviors" and targeting employees that "intensified over a period of three years", up until Telles was removed from office. They also say he used his power and positions to "intimidate, humiliate, degrade and isolate" them.

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved a proposed settlement of $100,000, which is inclusive of attorneys' fees, costs and other sums, which would be divided between the four women:



Jessica Coleman - $30,000

Aleisha Goodwin - $50,000

Noraine Pagdanganan - $10,000

Rita Reid - $10,000

If the women accept the settlement offer, Clark County commissioners would vote on the matter again. If that is approved, the county would be dismissed from the federal lawsuit. I asked the county if they would like to comment on the matter and I was told the county is unable to comment on pending litigation.

Meantime, the lawsuit is continuing to work its way through the federal court system. According to court records, a discovery deadline is set for October 28, 2025.

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German listened to the county workers' concerns and wrote a series of articles on it. State prosecutors said Telles killed German in September 2022 because he was upset about those articles.

In August 2024, Telles was found guilty and convicted of murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years and is currently housed at High Desert State Prison.

Telles has filed an appeal in his case as well as a motion to dismiss the public defender representing him during the appeal process. Telles has a law license and according to the Southern Nevada Disciplinary Board, his license is currently under discipline suspension.

When it comes to the appeal, the case was moved out of district court to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Court records show that Telles was granted a new public defender on Dec. 4, 2024 and a different public defender, Kelsey Bernstein, took the case on March 11, 2025.

According to documents filed on April 17, Bernstein asked the Supreme Court for an extension before filing an opening brief. She told the court "the record in this case is voluminous."

"The Appendices consist of twenty-eight (28) volumes of 250 pages each," the filing reads in part. "Declarant has nearly 7,000 pages of transcripts to review. During the time that declarant has been reviewing the transcripts, she has faced her own health issues, which has involved several lengthy hospitalizations."

A judge granted that extension and an opening brief is now due on June 5.