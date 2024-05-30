Clark County issues first sidewalk vending license

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County has officially issued its first sidewalk vending license.

On Wednesday, county officials and members of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce awarded the license to Jose Manuel Carrera, who owns Paletas y Aguas.

His stand will be located next to a gas station at W. Cactus Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.

Carrera also owns an ice cream shop in North Las Vegas, which will support the stand.

"That's where our product is going to come out from. We're going to make agua frescas at the ice cream shop, ice cream bars, sorbet, ice cream," Carrera said. "With this heat, you guys might enjoy a really cold agua fresca or lemonade."

One tip that Carrera has for other potential sidewalk vendors is finding the right equipment before you start the process.

"If they're planning on getting their business license, they need to start looking at whatever they're going to be selling. If they're going to be selling corn, they can find a company that can manufacture a corn cart. It shouldn't be hard if they find the right company to build the equipment that they need. It should be easy and fast," Carrera said. "For people out there that are trying to get a business license, anything is possible."

Some vendors have previously told Channel 13 saying they're concerned because the process is so expensive.

All together, street vendors in Clark County have to pay about $1,200 in fees to gets started and have all of their paperwork in order.

Clark County has also released an interactive map showing where sidewalk vending will and won't be allowed under the street vendors ordinance, which went into effect on April 30.

Banned areas, which are marked in red, include the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign, the Las Vegas Strip, and areas around downtown Las Vegas.

According to Clark County officials, those who are not in compliance with the ordinance could pay up to $500 per violation or could even face jail time.

County officials are also cracking down on illegal commissary kitchens.

Earlier this month, a home in North Las Vegas was badly damaged after a fire at an illegal kitchen.

Larry Rogers, the Southern Nevada Health District's Manager of Food Operations, told Channel 13 those commissary kitchens operate with no licenses or health permits and they sell the food they prepare or make to local street vendors.

Even though there are many steps to become a licensed street vendor, Carrera said the process "nice and smooth".

"I don't think it's difficult at all. As long as we meet all the requirements, I don't see any issues or any problems. Same thing with the health department," Carrera said. "We came here to the department and they guided us through the process. I didn't even have to do it online. When you go online, it might be more difficult and you might be missing paperwork."

If you're interested in learning more about how to become a licensed sidewalk vendor, you can visit the county's website.

There, you will find resources, including how to apply for a license, the checklist of items you need, the specifications for your cart, and how you can find people to help guide you through the process.