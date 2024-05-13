Las Vegas investigators cite homeowner after illegal kitchen goes up in flames

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A home owner has been cited for illegally operating a commissary kitchen out of a Las Vegas home.

According to the City of North Las Vegas, the incident happened on May 1 in the 600 block of Carey Avenue.

First responders received a call that a residential structure was on fire.

After the fire was extinguished, the Building Department, Code Enforcement and Business Licensing staff launching an investigation into the residence for illegally operating a business. They state the facility was being. used as a commissary kitchen.

The owner was cited for not having a license and the case was reported to the Southern Nevada Health District, which regulates food establishments, for further investigation.

The cause of the fire was ruled to be an accidental electrical fire.