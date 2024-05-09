Clark County street vendors slow to apply for permits, blame hefty costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Street food vendors looking to do business in Clark County now have a path to operate legally by obtaining permits and licenses. However, many of them say obtaining the required documentation comes with a hefty price tag they cannot afford.

“That’s a lot of money for me,” said Raquel Romano, who sells homemade tamales in east Las Vegas.

All together, street vendors in Clark County would have to pay about $1,200 in fees to get started. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:



State business license ($200 annual fee)

County business license ($150 annually plus one-time $45 application fee)

Permit from the Southern Nevada Health District (one-time fee of $487 plus an annual fee of $376)

Romano said she makes about $140 a day and worries about how she will be able to afford the permits and licenses she now needs to operate legally.

“It would be a loss for me,” she said.

According to Clark County officials, those not in compliance could pay up to $500 per violation or could even face jail time.

As of Wednesday, Clark County officials have issued 38 written warnings to sidewalk vendors since April 30, when the county’s new sidewalk vending ordinance went into effect. The county has yet to issue any citations.

“One way or another, we have to keep pushing forward,” Romano said.

While she said she does plan on applying for the required permits, and is glad to have the opportunity to operate legally, she fears some of the obstacles are too great to overcome.

“I would have to find another job. I don't have another option,” Romano said.

Officials with Clark County tell Channel 13 although they've only received one application, about 20 to 30 people have come everyday to inquire about the application process.

On Thursday, Clark County will host a sidewalk vending workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center.