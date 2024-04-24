Clark County to host licensing workshop for street vendors as new rules go into effect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Business License office will be hosting a workshop on Thursday to provide street vendors with a step-by-step process on how to apply for a business license ahead of the new street vendors ordinance going into effect on April 30.

The workshop will be held on the first floor of the Clark County government center from 4-6 p.m. and will be held in Spanish and in English.

Clark County Business License staff will be available during the workshop to explain the application process, licensing requirements, rules, and regulations.

"This is benefit street vendors and lets hope they all go," said Luis Sanchez.

A sidewalk vendor license allows a person to sell food items and/or non-alcoholic beverages upon a public sidewalk or other pedestrian path from a conveyance, including, without limitation, a pushcart, stand, display, pedal-driven cart, wagon, showcase or rack. The term includes, without limitation, a non-stationary sidewalk vendor and a stationary sidewalk vendor.

Last Tuesday, Clark County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that allows vendors to legally operate within the county but need to follow certain regulations.

Under the ordinance, vendors must obtain a license from the county, a health permit from the health district, and obtain general liability insurance.

The ordinance also states that any "conveyance must not exceed 25 square feet. All equipment, food, materials, and signs used for vending must be contained on or within the conveyance."

Vendors will also need to adequately provide "waste receptacles" and remove trash generated by the activity within a ten-foot radius around the vending area.

They will not be allowed to provide tables or chairs for customers.

Officials said that vendors will not be allowed to operate from 9 p.m.- 8 a.m.

Additionally, sidewalk vendors will need to maintain a 150ft distance from other vendors operating in the valley and from food businesses. According to the new ordinance, vendors must also keep a distance of at least 500 feet from schools, malls, parks, childcare facilities, and recreational or community centers.

If they want to operate at a county park, they will need to obtain a "temporary multi-vendor permit."The new ordinance will be going into effect on April 30th and Clark County officials want to make sure street vendors are well versed on the process of getting a license.

"Staff is going to have a presentation, we are going to go through step-by-step on the application process, how you can apply in person and how you can apply online. And then, we will also go through the ordinance and go through some of the regulations," said Vince Queano, Director of Business license for Clark County.

Queano said vendors will be allowed to apply for the license online or in-person and adds that the county has not placed any restrictions on how many interested vendors can apply.

​"Licensing can take up to 45 typically but with the sidewalk vending it's dependent on the health permit. so once the health district issues the health permit, then the license will be issues," said Queano.

He said Thursday's workshop will be the first of many workshops to come.

On April 30, the county will be sharing a map indicating where vendors will be allowed to sell from.

" We are also going to have-- it's a one pager with information on the ordinance, application, licensing requirements and it's also going to have a QR code for the GIAS map," said Queano.

