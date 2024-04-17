Clark County commissioners unanimously approve ordinance regulating street vendors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During an hours-long Clark County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners unanimously voted to regulate street vendors across the valley.

The new ordinance allows vendors to operate around the valley legally, but they will need to follow strict rules.

According to the presentation provided to commissioners, vendors must obtain a license from the county, a health permit from the health district, and obtain general liability insurance.

The presentation also states that the application will cost vendors $45 and will need to pay an annual license fee of $150 .

"I personally opened three restaurants myself, I know how difficult it is," said Laura Fuentes, a business owner who spoke in favor of the ordinance. "All the permits and things that we have to pay-- it's fair that everyone should be paying the same."

The ordinance also states that any "conveyance must not exceed 25 square feet. All equipment, food, materials, and signs used for vending must be contained on or within the conveyance."

Vendors will also need to adequately provide "waste receptacles" and remove trash generated by the activity within a ten-foot radius around the vending area.

Vendors will also not be allowed to provide tables or chairs for customers.

"I am here in favor of street vendors because they are starting from the bottom. They don't have the money or the resources to pay for all the regulations or what a restaurant can do " said Daisy Sanchez.

In the presentation, it revealed that vendors will not be allowed to operate from 9 p.m.- 8 a.m. Additionally, sidewalk vendors will need to maintain a 150ft distance from other vendors.

According to the new ordinance, vendors must also keep a distance of at least 500 feet from schools, malls, parks, childcare facilities, and recreational or community centers. If they want to operate at a county park, they will need to obtain a "temporary multi-vendor permit."

They will also need to stay at least 150 feet from a licensed food establishment during the hours the business is open.

"One of these vendors is in front of my Arby's that impacts my workers' hours," said Amparo Guerrero, Arby's manager. "I've had to cut my personnel's hours, which affects me and them too, and they don't want to work because of fewer hours."

If vendors violate the regulations set in place, they could face a fine of up to $500 for each violation. Law enforcement officers will also be able to "destroy or dispose of any food that has been cooked, prepared or unsealed from the original packaging by a sidewalk vendor that does not possess a valid permit issued by the health district.

Street vendor Teodora Tepetzi said she doesn't mind following the regulations put in place by the health district, it's other requirements in the ordinance that she doesn't fully agree with.

She was also one of dozens of street vendors who took to the podium to share their disagreement with certain regulations in the new ordinance.

"I am not against that because they have given us the information that won't change. The health district is the health district and we have to follow their rules," said Teordora Tepetzi.

Tepetzi has been a street vendor for roughly 20 years selling shaved ice, street corn, and chips.

She said was saddened to hear about the actions the commissioner took during Tuesday's meeting.

"It saddens me a bit but that won't stop us," said Tepetzi. "That makes me want to keep moving forward and keep following the ordinance they put in place... It doesn't keep me from wanting to be a street vendor"

She said that vending near parks has been a financial benefit for her and her family, and now that she will be required to be at least 500 ft from a county park, she said it could impact her business.

"Parks are key areas for economic success," said Tepetzi. "For the time being, they allowed us to be in residential areas. We are going to keep moving forward and fight to amend the ordinance."

While Tepetzi said it could be difficult to meet the new requirements, she will not let that discourage her from moving forward.

"The sun comes out for everybody," said Tepetzi.

The new ordinance will go into effect on April 30.

The county commissioner could amend the ordinance in the future if the need arises.