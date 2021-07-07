Watch
Clark County cooling stations available during excessive heat

Posted at 5:47 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 08:47:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting today, Clark County will be opening its daytime cooling shelters for anyone needing to escape the heat.

The shelters will be open through July 12.

There are multiple locations across the Las Vegas valley.

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road
Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.
Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North
Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.
Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St.
Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North
Share Village, 50 N. 21st. St.
Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, Henderson
Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave., Henderson

LAUGHLIN/MESQUITE

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin
Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin
Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd. Suite D, Mesquite

