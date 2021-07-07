Clark County cooling stations available during excessive heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Starting today, Clark County will be opening its daytime cooling shelters for anyone needing to escape the heat.

The shelters will be open through July 12.

There are multiple locations across the Las Vegas valley.

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road

Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave.

Catholic Charities, 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd.

Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St.

Whitney Recreation Center, 5712 E. Missouri Ave.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center

1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Share Village, 50 N. 21st. St.

Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, Henderson

Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave., Henderson

LAUGHLIN/MESQUITE

American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin

Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin

Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd. Suite D, Mesquite