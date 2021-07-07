Excessive heat watch starts Wednesday for Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas area will be under an excessive heat watch starting Wednesday and running through next Monday evening due to forecasts calling for dangerously hot conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, projected highs in Las Vegas will range from 110 to 115 degrees. Forecasters said lows overnight will dip only to 90 degrees as increased cloud cover late in the week could minimize any potential nighttime relief from the heat.

Due to the potential for heat-related illnesses, the weather service advised drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, staying out of the sun, and checking on relatives and neighbors.