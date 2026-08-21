LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers who travel the stretch of Spring Mountain Road through Chinatown know the road's condition well.

"You can feel the holes on the surface," one driver said.

"Bad, yeah, it's very bad," another said.

Clark County leaders approved the $5.7 million contract to address the deteriorating road. The project is the next phase of the Inspiring Spring Mountain Redevelopment Plan and will cover the stretch from Rainbow to Decatur.

WATCH | Clark County approves $5.7M contract to repave Spring Mountain Road through Chinatown

Clark County approves $5.7M contract to repave Spring Mountain Road through Chinatown

Market data from August 2025 through July 2026 shows more than 80,000 people visit Chinatown on peak days — more than double the number of visitors at Fremont East and the Arts District during their peak days.

But local business owner Sarah Sorrells says the roads have not kept pace with the area's growth.

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"Everyone putting money into downtown or art district, uh, uh, uh Chinatown become a forgotten area," Sorrells said.

Sorrells owns Claw World on Spring Mountain Road. She says drivers have grown frustrated with the conditions.

"I think people feel like even they complain, nothing gonna work, right, it's, it's not gonna change anything," Sorrells said.

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Millions of dollars in private investment are flowing into the area, but Sorrells says the public streets have lagged behind.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones says the road needs attention.

"There's a lot of traffic on Spring Mountain, and unfortunately, the road has suffered a lot of uh of disrepair over the last couple of years," Jones said.

Businesses along the corridor will receive notices ahead of the project's start. Construction is expected to take about 200 days, meaning roughly 6 months of lane closures and orange cones along the route.

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"There'll be notices that go out to all of the businesses that are in that corridor," Jones said.

Jones acknowledged the disruption but pointed to the long-term benefit.

"It'll be a little more challenging, obviously, to drive in that corridor, but the end result is going to be a much better, uh, a much better driving surface," Jones said.

In addition to repaving, the county plans to add smart traffic technology and wider sidewalks. Business owners like Sorrells hope the upgrades will draw more visitors to the Chinatown area.

After the paving project wraps up, the county will kick off Phase 3, which will stretch all the way to I-15.

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