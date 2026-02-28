LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City leaders have revealed a multi-million dollar plan to redevelop the Chinatown area in Spring Valley, with improvements focused on walkability, safety, and cultural identity. The initiative comes after thousands of locals, tourists, and businesses weighed in on the future of the district.

A newly installed pedestrian crosswalk connecting Shanghai Plaza to Chinatown Plaza marks one of the first visible changes under the plan.

Chinatown redevelopment plans unveiled for Spring Valley area, promising safety and growth

"This crosswalk is a first victory. It represents the end of a fragmented Chinatown and the beginning of a connected one. It is a promise kept," Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said.

Over the next 2 years, city leaders say they will implement the newly developed Chinatown Overlay District. The plan includes late-night lighting improvements, architectural motifs, and a $12.5 million road improvement project covering Spring Mountain Road from Decatur through Rainbow.

An additional high-visibility crossing between Spring Mountain Plaza and Mountain View Plaza on Jones is also planned.

"Chinatown, Las Vegas is a powerhouse, is a testament to the immigrant spirit and to independent entrepreneurship," Jones said. "We refuse to let the heart of Chinatown be deluded by neglect. This plan is our roadmap to ensure Chinatown remains a global destination for the next 50 years."

Sherry Simental, with Mr. BBQ and Mama Chai, said she is excited about the changes ahead.

"I just feel like having all this growth in Chinatown. It helps our guests feel safer, it helps our employees feel safer, we're loving the changes that are coming," Simental said.

Simental said the improvements will help bring in new foot traffic and keep the community safe.

"Seeing new restaurants open up, seeing new businesses come together as a community," Simental said.

"The growth coming to Chinatown — I know there's a lot of plans to see new businesses open up and then just the crosswalk alone having a safer place for all of our guests, safer place for employees," Simental said.

