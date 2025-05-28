Clark County activates cooling stations due to Extreme Heat Watch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas will see its first Extreme Heat Watch for 2025 this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the Las Vegas valley will see dangerously hot conditions with a major risk for heat-related illness and impacts from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

Other areas included in the watch are Lake Mead and Death Valley.

Check out Justin Bruce's latest forecast:

Extreme Heat Watch Friday and Saturday

Due to higher temperatures, Clark County officials are activating cooling stations across the valley.

You can see the full list of locations below in English and Spanish and can learn more by visiting this website.

ENGLISH

Cooling Stations Flier English 5.27.25 by yolanda.cruz on Scribd

SPANISH

Estaciones de Enfriamiento_5.27.25 by yolanda.cruz on Scribd

Heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.