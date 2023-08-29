City of Henderson hosting parade for Little League team

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson is celebrating their Little League All-Stars with a parade.

The team made it all the way to the Little League World Series and finished the tournament as the ninth-best team in the United States. Their run ended after a heart-breaking loss to the Tennessee team.

However, the community is still proud of how the team represented the valley.

"Henderson is a family and we love to celebrate our successes together," mayor Michelle Romero said. "I hope everyone will join me at the parade to recognize these outstanding young men and their coaches as we congratulate them on a fantastic season and thank them for representing the best of Henderson and the great state of Nevada to the world."

All of the fun is scheduled for Sept. 9. The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will begin at the Henderson Little League's home baseball field at Mission Hills Park, which is located at 551 Mission Drive. Two double-decker buses will be escorted by the Henderson Police Department as it travels through the city and ends at a party on Water Street Plaza.

City of Henderson

After the parade, the team will receive a proclamation from Romero and the Henderson City Council. There will also be a DJ performing, photo opportunities, ballpark food, face painting, and games.