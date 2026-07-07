City maintenance workers tried to restrain coworker before fatal shooting, court records say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grand jury transcripts are revealing more about what led up to a shooting that left a city maintenance worker dead.

Brysen Kim is facing charges and is accused of killing coworker Joey McLean. City records show the pair had been arguing and filing HR complaints against one another for at least six months.

Two of Kim and McLean's coworkers told a grand jury that on the day of the shooting, it appeared like McLean did not do anything to provoke the attack.

"I thought [McLean] was already outside because when I came back out, I didn't see him so I thought he had already gone back outside through the back doors to go to the vehicles. At that point, that's when Brysen looked past me, my back was towards that room, the back room, and apparently that's when Joey came out of the kitchen," said Melvin Segovia, the crew leader for the DMS [Downtown Maintenance Section]. "That's when [Brysen] stated you think this is funny, motherf***er, and started walking up towards him."

Segovia told grand jurors that he didn't hear McLean say anything back, but he did try to hold Kim back.

"That's when Brysen kicked him, or sorry, he punched him with his right hand, landed on his right side of the face of Joey. Joey fell over onto a chair, hunched over, Brysen kicked him twice and that's when I was able to finally get there to push him off into the locker rooms," Segovia said."I told [another coworker] to call an ambulance for Joey. I still was trying to hold Brysen."

Skyler Winquist, the crew leader for the graveyard shift, said he was in his office when he heard a commotion.

"I heard shouting so I stopped what I was doing and I was listening and then I heard a thump and then it sounded like somebody fell to the ground," Winquist told the grand jury. "So I got up, rushed around the corner, saw Brysen kicking Joey on the face."

Both Segovia and Winquist stated they believed McLean was unconscious, barely breathing, and moaning.

Segovia said Kim kept repeating "that motherf***er knows what he did" and "now this motherf***er is probably going to sue me." Winquist said Kim also kept blaming HR saying "they had six months to fix this" and "this is their fault".

Kim then allegedly told the other three coworkers in the room that he loved them and pushed towards McLean.

"We were holding him but he's kind of pushing so it's that teeter, pushing back and forth. Skyler was more towards his waist area. I was up towards his chest area and we were able to push him from, I'd say, the south side over towards the east side where the door's at," Segovia said. "I don't know where it came out of. He reached around me on my left side over Skyler and shot Joey twice."

"I let go of him immediately and looked around, made sure I'm not hit, looked at Melvin, and Brysen had a gun in his hand. Melvin was pointing in his face like put the f***ing gun down," Winquist said.

Segovia was able to talk Kim down to where Kim undid the chamber and put the gun on a desk before walking out of the office.

"I check on Joey. He was done. He was shot in the head," Winquist said. "He never moved. He was on the ground the entire time."

Kim is facing a murder charge, which he has pleaded not guilty to.

He's due back in court next Tuesday.