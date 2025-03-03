Checking in on Southern Nevada's water supply as spring arrives in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March is here — marking the start of Meteorological Spring — and it’s time to take another look at the state of water in our area. Normally, Las Vegas sees 0.69 inches of rainfall during this season.

However, the moisture that really matters for Southern Nevada comes from the Upper Colorado Basin, which is currently at 83% of the 30-year snowpack average.

Things don’t look as good downstream, though. The Lower Colorado Basin is only at 21% of average, which isn’t surprising considering we just went 214 days without rain before finally getting 0.57 inches of rainfall on February 13.

▶ Related The spring watering schedule is now in effect. Here's where you can find your schedule

Lake Mead, our main water storage for Colorado River water, is sitting at just 35% of full capacity.

On a brighter note, there’s some above-normal precipitation expected in the West over the next couple of weeks. Still, drought conditions are likely to persist in Nevada.

Previous Water Supply Updates