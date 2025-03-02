The spring watering schedule is now in effect. Here's where you can find your schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's the first day of meteorological spring which also means a different watering schedule for thousands across the Las Vegas valley.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has a mandatory watering schedule that allows three water days of watering for grass. The assigned days depend on your assigned city and group, beginning on Mar. 1 and ending on Apr. 30. Plants and trees can be watered up to two days a week.

What are the watering schedules for those in the Las Vegas Valley Water District?

Group A is assigned to Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group B is assigned Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Group C is assigned Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group D is assigned Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group E is assigned Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group F is assigned Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

City of North Las Vegas

Group A is assigned to Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group B is assigned to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group C is assigned on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group D is assigned Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group E is Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group F is on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

City of Henderson

Group A is assigned to Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group B is assigned Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group C is Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group D is on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group E is assigned on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

City of Boulder City

Group A is assigned on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group B is assigned to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group C is assigned to Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group D is assigned to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Group E is assigned to Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group F is assigned to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

You can also find your watering days and group here.

Watering Tips

Anyone running their landscape irrigation system outside their assigned days is considered water waste and can result in a water fine. For those with sprinklers, it's recommended to water in three, 4-minute intervals with about an hour between each cycle. If you still have questions, you can get more information here.