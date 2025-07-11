Channel 13's Tricia Kean inducted into Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than 30 years as a journalist and more than 20 years serving the Las Vegas community, our very own anchor Tricia Kean has been named to the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Tricia!

The honor recognizes Tricia’s impactful career in Southern Nevada. Whether covering breaking news or standing up for local families, Tricia continues to be a steady voice for Southern Nevadans.

With her induction, Tricia joins a distinguished group of Nevada media professionals whose contributions have shaped the state’s media landscape. She will be officially honored at the Hall of Fame Gala this September.

Congratulations to Tricia Kean on this well deserved recognition!