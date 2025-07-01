Henderson cantor to take on the role of rabbi as well, a first in Nevada

HENDERSON (KTNV) — She's making history and breaking barriers.

Rabbi and cantor, Jessica Hutchings is the first woman in Nevada to hold both titles.

But for the Las Vegas native, it's more than a milestone; it's a mission to guide, inspire, and uplift the next generation of Jewish life in Southern Nevada.

Tricia Kean sat down with Hutchings to learn more about what taking on this role means for her.

From Bat Mitzvah student to cantor to rabbi, Hutchings has spent the last 11 years as the cantor of Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson.

"This community is part of my heart. I grew up here. I became Bat Mitzvah here. It's rare and special to return home and serve the people who raised you."

Now, she steps into a new role, becoming Nevada's first-ever female rabbi-cantor, and one of the fewer than two dozen in the country.

"I'm honored to carry both titles in harmony. They each hold deep meaning, as spiritual guide, teacher, and voice of this community."

A graduate of Las Vegas Academy and Cal State Long Beach, Hutchings combines musical training with deep Jewish scholarship, rooted in Reform Judaism's mission to heal and uplift the world.

"'Tikkun Olam,' repairing the world, is at the heart of Reform Judaism. It means knowing our history and choosing to make a difference. It's what keeps me grounded," she said.

She now leads a diverse and growing congregation during uncertain times, speaking openly about the rise in antisemitism since Oct. 7 and the fear many local Jews are experiencing.

"This is not the time to hide who we are. It's time to stand tall. I want to model that for my son and for every child in our congregation."

She's already expanded youth leadership programs and created new spiritual offerings like Lovelock, a meditation-based practice for deeper connection.

Her goal is to keep Ner Tamid a safe and welcoming center for all.

"We're more than a synagogue. We're a home, a place where people find belonging. Whether through prayer, learning, or community, there's something here for everyone."

Rabbi Hutchings will officially be installed as senior rabbi in December 2025, marking a new chapter in Southern Nevada Jewish life, led by a local woman, helping her hometown shine with light, music, and meaning.

