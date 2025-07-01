HENDERSON (KTNV) — Rabbi Sanford Akselrad is stepping down after nearly four decades of leadership at Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, justice and community building.

As the spiritual leader of Congregation Ner Tamid, Akselrad has grown the temple from 50 families to approximately 600, while becoming a pillar in the Southern Nevada community.

Longtime Henderson rabbi retires after 37 years of community service

"I wanted to be a family rabbi… and get involved in the community....with the Muslim community, the Christian community, African American...all of those things were very important to me," Akselrad said.

Inspired by his late father, Rabbi Sidney Akselrad, who marched in the 1964 Civil Rights Movement, the younger Akselrad has carried on that tradition of social justice advocacy throughout his career.

The temple itself was built on land donated by the Greenspun family, marking a significant moment in Southern Nevada's Jewish history.

"I remember distinctly when Brian Greenspan was at the dedication of the consecration of this land, he said these words, this is the last piece of land we own in Henderson.... so the end of our dream is the beginning of yours," Akselrad said.

During the Great Recession, Akselrad founded Project Ezra, a job program that started at his congregation but expanded to benefit people of all faiths.

"Project Ezra literally got over 1,000 people good paying jobs… it was all relationship-based," Akselrad said.

Another initiative close to his heart was creating support services for indigent Jews, ensuring dignified burials for those who couldn't afford tombstones in Southern Nevada.

"We raised enough money… so for the next 40–50 years... anyone who is indigent will have a proper tombstone," Akselrad said.

His humanitarian efforts extended beyond Las Vegas, from filling trucks with supplies for Los Angeles fire victims to traveling to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

As a passionate voice against antisemitism, Akselrad has championed Holocaust education in Nevada schools and stood in solidarity with other faith leaders during times of hate.

"We cannot have Islamophobia, antisemitism. In that, we are truly cousins and kindred spirits," Akselrad said.

As he prepares for retirement, Akselrad's optimism is tempered by concern, especially following the October 7 attack in Israel.

"What's disappointing is a lot of the people we've allied with... have not been supportive."

Rabbi and Cantor Jessica Hutchings, a former student of Akselrad, will take over leadership of the congregation.

"She's uber-talented, she's young... and she and I see very much in alignment on how to bring a congregation to life," Akselrad said.

While Akselrad will remain as Rabbi Emeritus, he plans to step away temporarily to give the new leadership space to develop. He'll spend the upcoming High Holidays as a cruise ship rabbi and is working on a new column called "Have a Little Faith."

"Religion ultimately is to touch people's lives, inspire them, give them a little bit of faith… in a world that too often, it's hard to have faith," Akselrad said.

