Bureau of Land Management warns of increased wildfire risks during Fourth of July celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Bureau of Land Management is urging Nevadans across the state to prioritize public safety while celebrating America's birthday this Fourth of July.

Weather conditions are creating perfect conditions for fireworks to pose a serious risk, especially during July, which is already a high-risk month for wildfires.

VIDEO | Tricia Kean speaks to fire management officer about wildfire risks

"For BLM, we can cite you for having fireworks in your possession even on BLM lands and for setting them off. In addition to that, at BLM we will pursue cost recovery for any fire suppression cost that were incurred for a fire you started, so you could be held liable for that fire suppression bill which is not a bill anyone wants to receive," said Kelsey Griffee, BLM Assistant Fire Management Officer for the state of Nevada.

If firefighters need to use aircraft to battle a blaze you started, that massive expense falls on you.

