LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is getting results for a mom and daughter after a trip to Las Vegas turned into a travel nightmare.

Christine Yost reached out to us through our Let’s Talk email address, and Senior Reporter Mary Kielar got to work.

She and her daughter, Marley, who has autism took a Greyhound bus to Las Vegas on July 16 from Mesa, Arizona where they live. Her mom bought them the tickets so they could all spend time together in Las Vegas for her birthday.

WATCH | Mary Kielar speaks with Christine Yost about her experience

Channel 13 secures refund for mom, daughter stranded by Greyhound bus

On the way from Arizona to Las Vegas, the trip went smoothly. “That was flawless; the driver was great,” she told Channel 13.

After a fun long weekend, it was time to head home on July 20. Yost said the departure time was later, but that she was notified of that via email well before.

But once the driver got there, she said the “driver made it clear that we were running behind.”

Along the way, with about two hours to go, the bus made a stop in Camp Verde Arizona. Christine said she and her daughter got off the bus along with other passengers, and they were given a time to get back on board.

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She explained that she walked out of McDonald’s at the rest stop a few minutes later and saw the bus driving away. All of her and her daughter’s belongings were still onboard.

Christine explained they were stuck for several hours, which was distressing to Marley.

“About three of those hours I was on my dying cell phone, trying to get some aid from Greyhound,” she told Channel 13. “We continued to receive what truly what was like a runaround.”

Christine ended up getting a Lyft ride home that cost her $229 plus a $40 tip.

Yost said “I can’t get anywhere on my own to have them make it right, so I appreciate any help that you can provide.”

Channel 13 got to work for her, and started reaching out to Greyhound and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

She provided a copy of the complaint she filed with that agency, and the FMCSA said they were looking into her case.

Greyhound has since provided a full refund for the full amount of the bus trip and is going to cover the cost of the ride share trip as well.

Channel 13 asked if there were policies violated by the driver, and has not been able to get a response about that. We will update our reporting if and when we do.

If you have an issue you want to discuss with Channel 13, come out to our next Let's Talk event!