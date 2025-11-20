Channel 13 rides along with LVMPD to see how they're cracking down on reckless driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people died and multiple others were injured when a speeding driver slammed into vehicles stopped at a red light at Cheyenne Avenue and Jones Boulevard, prompting renewed efforts by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to address dangerous driving.

The coroner identified the victims as 38-year-old Edward Garcia and 20-year-old Adilene Duran Rincon. They were among multiple people stopped at the intersection when the crash occurred.

Police say the driver responsible now faces multiple reckless driving charges. The incident brings the total number of people killed on Las Vegas roads to 144 so far this year.

Residents Express Safety Concerns

Neighbors living near the intersection shared their fears about dangerous driving in the area.

"Very concerning," one resident said when asked about the intersection. "We've got speeders, drunk drivers. My God Almighty in heaven."

Another resident described the constant worry about family safety.

"I'm trying to get my children to come out into the roads. I'm concerned for them all the time. I like to stay at home and keep off the roads as much as I can," the resident said.

Police Intensify Traffic Enforcement

Metro's traffic bureau has increased enforcement efforts to combat the rising number of traffic fatalities. Officers conduct daily briefings reviewing recent crashes, hit-and-runs, and problem areas where lives are at risk.

"We have far too many people dying on our roadways," an officer said.

During a recent enforcement operation on Vegas Valley Drive near Hollywood Boulevard, officers pulled over 12 cars in just 30 minutes. Some vehicles were traveling up to 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The area is considered a dangerous corridor by Metro Police, along with Boulder Highway, where pedestrians, cyclists and drivers have been killed at high rates.

Concentrated Enforcement Efforts

Officers conducted what's known as a "blitz" — a concentrated crackdown designed to slow drivers down and prevent fatal crashes. The enforcement action highlights the daily risks officers face during traffic stops.

"The most dangerous thing that they can do is conduct a vehicle stop. They have no idea who they're stopping, who's in the vehicle," an officer explained.

Police emphasized that traffic deaths pose a greater threat to community members than violent crime.

"Your children have a far greater likelihood of getting in a vehicle and driving away from here tonight and dying because of the bad behaviors of another motorist than you do to be killed by an act of violence. That is not acceptable in this community," an officer said.

Preventing Future Tragedies

Officers say many of these crashes could be prevented with simple changes in driving behavior. The frequency of serious accidents takes an emotional toll on law enforcement.

"We are tired of seeing the juveniles killed on our roadways. My fatal team's tired of going out and seeing that. My officers are tired of seeing that," an officer said.

