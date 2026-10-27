LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nationally, the conversation is only growing around Flock Safety and the surveillance cameras it provides to higher education as well as K-12 schools.

WATCH: Channel 13 questions Flock usage within CCSD as parents, locals weigh in on the technology

Channel 13 questions Flock usage within CCSD as parents, locals weigh in on the technology

Just days ago, The Cornell Daily Sun reported the university will be removing Flock cameras installed on Campus in October 2024.

Here in our valley, Clark County School District police had access to Flock camera data since 2024, but their new chief, Jeff Clark, paused the use of the program in August as he audited district policies after being sworn in. He came out with a statement on Oct. 5 saying the district will not seek a new shared access agreement to keep using the program.

In the statement, Clark said any further action would be brought before the school board.

Channel 13 wanted to know if the board was ever involved in a formal capacity in making decisions related to Flock.

In a previous report after the statement from Clark, CCSD communications staff told me they had nothing further to add regarding a comment on the chief’s decision on Flock.

At an Oct. 12 event celebrating the improvements and performances of several CCSD schools, Channel 13 asked Superintendent Jhone Ebert about the decision.

“We did the statement last week, we promised the public that we would, number one, pause, number two, investigate to see if it was a tool that we needed to use, and then number three, if we were going to move forward, we would go to the school Board of Trustees, and we made the determination not to move forward," Ebert said. "I’m excited that we can now focus on academics, which is why we were here today, so thank you for the question.”

When I asked whether the school board ever took a formal vote on Flock, the superintendent and her team ended the interview.

"When it does come to the communication with the school board, they should be fully open and transparent with parents," parent Brooklyn Dulgar said.

"I have nothing to hide from them, but I think they’re an invasion of privacy and somebody eventually is going to steal all that information," locals like Norman Robinovitz said.

Channel 13 has reached out to the CCSD Board of Trustees for comment.